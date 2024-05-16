Open Menu

Asian Markets Track Wall St Records After US Inflation Data

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Asian markets track Wall St records after US inflation data

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Asian equities rallied Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year.

The news sent all three main indexes on Wall Street to record highs, with confidence given an extra boost by figures showing retail sales well below expectations, suggesting consumers were taking a step back.

The 3.4 percent clip in April consumer prices was in line with forecasts but down from March and capped a run of three straight months above estimates that forced investors to reel in their rate cut hopes.

The Fed is now tipped to reduce borrowing costs twice before the end of the year, an increase on the one previously predicted -- though a lot fewer than the six estimated in January.

