Open Menu

Asian Para Games Officially Opens In Hangzhou

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Asian Para Games officially opens in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- Two weeks after the close of the 19th Asian Games, the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic sports Center Stadium was filled with the spirit of competition and dreams of victory again as the 4th Asian Para Games opened on Monday night.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the Asian Para Games open, as the event returns to China for the second time following the inaugural edition in Guangzhou in 2010.

Under the theme of "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine", the opening ceremony reached its pinnacle when China's para swimmer Xu Jialing, who clinched seven golds at the Jakarta Asian Para Games in 2018, lit the cauldron with an intelligent bionic arm, emphasizing that technologies can help realize dreams.

A digital "Divine Bird" from the local Liangzhu Culture flew in towards the sacred flame and hovered while the cauldron was lit, and eventually turned into the mascot of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games "Fei Fei".

Related Topics

Sports China Guangzhou Hangzhou Jakarta 2018 Olympics Event From Asia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

2 minutes ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

36 minutes ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

1 hour ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

5 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

13 hours ago

More Stories From World