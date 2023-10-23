Asian Para Games officially opens in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- Two weeks after the close of the 19th Asian Games, the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic sports Center Stadium was filled with the spirit of competition and dreams of victory again as the 4th Asian Para Games opened on Monday night.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the Asian Para Games open, as the event returns to China for the second time following the inaugural edition in Guangzhou in 2010.

Under the theme of "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine", the opening ceremony reached its pinnacle when China's para swimmer Xu Jialing, who clinched seven golds at the Jakarta Asian Para Games in 2018, lit the cauldron with an intelligent bionic arm, emphasizing that technologies can help realize dreams.

A digital "Divine Bird" from the local Liangzhu Culture flew in towards the sacred flame and hovered while the cauldron was lit, and eventually turned into the mascot of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games "Fei Fei".