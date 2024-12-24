Open Menu

Asian Stocks Mostly Up After US Tech Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Wall Street, but their gains remained modest in thin Christmas Eve trade.

Overnight, European stocks bounced around while US equities shook off early weakness to push higher as investors waited to see if a so-called Santa Claus rally would materialise.

US "stocks didn't really have any direction in the morning, then we got this tech rally that just sort of drifted higher all day", said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

Analysts said that could help boost semiconductor-related shares, including in Tokyo, although the key Nikkei index closed down 0.3 percent.

