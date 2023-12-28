Open Menu

Asian Stocks Open Higher On Fed Rate Hopes

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Asian stocks opened largely higher on Thursday, with Hong Kong leading the gains as investors worked on expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

Tokyo edged down at the open, weighed by a strengthening Yen, with the Currency also buoyed by expectations around the Fed's monetary policy.

Investors have been optimistic since the Fed's most recent meeting, when it signalled its rate-hike cycle could be nearing an end as global inflation slows.

Across Asia, most bourses were in positive territory on Thursday, with Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, Wellington, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur all rising at the open.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains on Wall Street, advancing 0.3 percent to finish at another all-time high of 37,665.52.

US indices returned to work on Tuesday, but European markets were only back on Wednesday, with London leading the way as it closed 0.

4 percent higher.

While US inflation has slowed, it remains above the Fed's long-term target of around two percent, and analysts warned that consumer spending had still not bounced back to healthy levels.

US retail sales over the key holiday shopping season were up 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, but that was markedly down from the previous year's 7.6 percent jump.

"This is a reflection of a more cautious consumer and less discounting from retailers due to better inventory management," said investor Louis Navellier in a note.

"While inflation is falling, the runup from last year's high rate has still squeezed budgets against a modest wage growth closer to four percent."

