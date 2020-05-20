Asian universities call for solidarity in fight against COVID-19

Fifty-seven universities from 12 Asian countries have jointly called for global solidarity to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Fifty-seven universities from 12 Asian countries have jointly called for global solidarity to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, signed by members of the South and Southeast Asian University Network and released on Tuesday, the group suggests stronger cooperation and mutual assistance through difficulties during the fight against the pandemic.

The statement put forward 10 proposals to universities and colleges around the world, including actively supporting the anti-pandemic efforts made by governments of all countries, giving full play to the advantages of scientific research and strengthening of international cooperation in vaccine research and development, material support and experience sharing.

It also called on universities to fulfill social responsibilities in terms of educating the public and popularizing knowledge and skills in COVID-19 prevention.

The statement was co-signed by 27 Chinese universities and 30 overseas universities from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The South and Southeast Asian University Network was established in 2018 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and has become an important platform for regional people-to-people exchanges.

Based on the statement, the secretariat of the South and Southeast Asian University Network will host a series of online workshops themed "Fighting against COVID-19 in Campus and Online teaching during the outbreak" for member universities to share experiences.