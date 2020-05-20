UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Universities Call For Solidarity In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Asian universities call for solidarity in fight against COVID-19

Fifty-seven universities from 12 Asian countries have jointly called for global solidarity to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Fifty-seven universities from 12 Asian countries have jointly called for global solidarity to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, signed by members of the South and Southeast Asian University Network and released on Tuesday, the group suggests stronger cooperation and mutual assistance through difficulties during the fight against the pandemic.

The statement put forward 10 proposals to universities and colleges around the world, including actively supporting the anti-pandemic efforts made by governments of all countries, giving full play to the advantages of scientific research and strengthening of international cooperation in vaccine research and development, material support and experience sharing.

It also called on universities to fulfill social responsibilities in terms of educating the public and popularizing knowledge and skills in COVID-19 prevention.

The statement was co-signed by 27 Chinese universities and 30 overseas universities from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The South and Southeast Asian University Network was established in 2018 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and has become an important platform for regional people-to-people exchanges.

Based on the statement, the secretariat of the South and Southeast Asian University Network will host a series of online workshops themed "Fighting against COVID-19 in Campus and Online teaching during the outbreak" for member universities to share experiences.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Kunming Myanmar Cambodia Laos Malaysia Nepal Vietnam 2018 All From Share Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria i ..

5 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to give administ ..

7 seconds ago

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

9 seconds ago

MOI cautions against SOPs violations on Jumma tul ..

10 seconds ago

Three POs including a most wanted criminal netted ..

15 seconds ago

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.