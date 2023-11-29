Open Menu

Asia's First Saudi ETF Debuts In Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Asia's first Saudi ETF debuts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Asia's very first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking shares listed in Saudi Arabia debuted in Hong Kong on Wednesday, marking another step for the financial hub to deepen ties with the middle East.

The ETF allows investors in Hong Kong to trade Saudi stocks including the oil giant Saudi Aramco either in Hong Kong Dollars or Chinese Yuan. It is managed by Hong Kong-based CSOP Asset Management and includes Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), as an anchor investor.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said at the listing ceremony that the launch of the ETF is a milestone in Hong Kong's financial cooperation with Saudi Arabia and no less a landmark of financial connectivity along the Belt and Road.

"Today's ETF launch does much more than adding to our financial products. It tells investors that we are determined to create innovative new ways to cooperate, to realize mutually rewarding opportunities, with Saudi Arabia and the Middle East," he said.

