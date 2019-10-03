Asian nations earned the right to have a greater influence on global politics after emerging as economic leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Asian nations earned the right to have a greater influence on global politics after emerging as economic leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Having efficiently and wisely capitalized on globalization and the technological revolution to become economic leaders, Asian nations are logically trying to take on a bigger role in global politics ... We think it is fair," he said.

Putin credited Asian countries with making the world "multipolar and, consequently, undoubtedly more complex." But he added that more poles of power were not a "panacea" to every international dispute.

The president emphasized Russia's longtime admiration for Asia that stemmed from their historic relationship as much as from practical needs of the day.

"Asia has always held a special place in the hearts of [Russian] intellectuals and the artistic community as a mysterious and mystical source of spiritual power and wisdom," he said.

Putin, who was speaking at the Valdai discussion club session in the southern resort of Sochi, pointed to Russia's national wealth of poetry, music and art that was inspired by the East.