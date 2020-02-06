UrduPoint.com
Asia's Largest Flower Market In SW China Suspends Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:08 PM

Asia's largest flower market in SW China suspends operation

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kunming Dounan Flower Market, the largest fresh cut flower trading market in Asia, suspended service from Thursday amid the epidemic outbreak, according to local epidemic control headquarters.

The market had previously shut down flower and plant trading, tourism and catering services on Jan. 26 to avoid the risk of infection caused by crowd gathering.

As a barometer of China's flower market, the Kunming-based market in southwest China's Yunnan Province saw the trading volume of fresh cut flowers reach 9.23 billion with a turnover of 7.44 billion Yuan (about 1.07 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019.

