Asked to react on remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding Afghanistan and clearing it out in ten day

When asked to react on remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding Afghanistan and clearing it out in ten days, Prime Minister Imran Khan said there was no doubt that the United States has the greatest firepower in the history

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) When asked to react on remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding Afghanistan and clearing it out in ten days, Prime Minister Imran Khan said there was no doubt that the United States has the greatest firepower in the history of mankind, but said it would be devastating as the people of Afghanistan have suffered for decades of conflict and a number of people died.

"The last thing Afghanistan needs is violence. It needs peace." Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"The Taliban should become a part of political process and then you would have a government which will be representative of the people of Afghanistan." Asked whether the discussions with Taliban were productive? Imran said "these were the most productive so far". He said the Taliban have gone furtherest as the two sides come together.

Referring to the remarks made by former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis in which he said the US intelligence believed that there would be some sort of attack from some of the terrorist groups based in the Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said "the US has no issues of Taliban ever attacking any other country outside of Afghanistan." "Taliban is a localized movement, not some international terrorist movement." He expressed the belief that if there was a broad based political government, that would be the best guarantee that there would be no groups that would threaten the United states or other western countries." When asked about the recent bombing in Pakistan, claimed by the local Taliban, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the danger is [there] of course for Pakistan, Afghanistan." "If we do not have any sort of peace settlement in Afghanistan, the danger is of ISIS. And ISIS is more of a danger not just to us, but to other countries also," Khan said.

When asked about details relating to a comment made in the Oval office of some good news, the Prime Minister said Pakistan was playing its part in trying to seek release of probably two or three American and one Australian, who have been kidnapped and held in Afghanistan.

"We hope to give some good news in the next 48 hours.

" Asked about release of Shakil Afridi, a doctor by profession who helped the CIA target Osama bil Laden in Abbottabad compound, the Prime Minister said it was a very emotive issue, as Shakil Afridi was considered a spy for the US and "we in Pakistan always felt that we were an ally of the US and had we been given the information about Osama bin Laden, we should have taken him out." He said in fact, it was the ISI that gave the information that led to the location of Osama bin Laden. "If you ask the CIA, it was ISI that gave the initial location through the phone connection," he said.

"Bear in mind that Pakistan was fighting the war for the US and Pakistan was attacked, but at the time it hugely embarrassed Pakistan. We were an ally of the US and the US didn't trust us and they actually came in and killed a man.

Imran Khan said "Lets not forget that Pakistan lost 70,000 people in this fight.

We were fighting this war for the US and we lost all these people fighting this war." When questioned about his meeting in the Oval Office and the ties with the US, Imran Khan said "The whole idea of this meeting was that we should be on one page. This mistrust which has dogged our relationship. Pakistan � was it an ally or was it an enemy? We were bombed by drone attacks by an ally." "So all this mistrust in the past, we wanted to reset our relationship based on understanding that we are on the same page. We want peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will do everything to help the Taliban come on the dialogue table so that there is peace.

"So I think we struck that understanding today. I came out feeling that we really are now allies. Both of us want peace in Afghanistan, and Pakistan will do everything possible to ensure that this peace process goes forward."When asked about his interaction with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "I was very happy with the meeting. I found President Turmp to be refreshing in the sense that he is a straightforward person. No mixing, no juggling of words. He came out straight with things. My whole delegation loved the meeting."