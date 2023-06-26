Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First Time in 3 Years - Report

Housing rents in the United States have fallen year-over year for the first time in three years in May and the downward trend is expected to continue, the comprehensive real estate service website Realtor.com said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Housing rents in the United States have fallen year-over year for the first time in three years in May and the downward trend is expected to continue, the comprehensive real estate service website Realtor.com said in a report on Monday.

"In May, we saw the first year-over-year decline in rents, a sea-change from the double-digit growth that renters contended with in much of 2021 and 2022. This is yet another sign that rental-driven inflation is likely behind us, even though we may not see this trend in official measures until next year," Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in a statement on the report. "Although still modest, a decline in rents combined with cooling inflation and a still-strong job market is definitely welcome news for households.

"

According to the organization's rental report for May, the median asking monthly rent in the 50 largest US metropolitan areas has decreased 0.5% year-over-year to $1,739.

Across the United States, rent prices increased $3 from last month, but were down $38 from the July 2022, the statement said, citing the report.

The organization forecasts that rents will continue to decrease 0.9% on average from 2022, the statement said.

"While rental declines are a positive sign for household affordability, it is important to note that rents are still $344 (+24.7%) higher than the same time in 2019, before the pandemic began," the statement added.