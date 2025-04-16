ASML CEO Sees 'increased Macro Uncertainty' From Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:20 AM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The head of ASML said on Wednesday there was "increased macro uncertainty" due to tariffs but the Dutch tech giant kept its sales forecasts for this year unchanged.
ASML's net profits came in at 2.4 billion euros, compared to 1.2 billion Euros in the first quarter of last year, said the firm, which makes cutting-edge machines for the chip sector.
"Our conversations so far with customers support our expectation that 2025 and 2026 will be growth years," said CEO Christophe Fouquet.
"However, the recent tariff announcements have increased uncertainty in the macro environment and the situation will remain dynamic for a while," he added.
The firm predicted sales for this year at between 30 and 35 billion euros, unchanged from previous forecasts.
Recent Stories
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
More Stories From World
-
ASML CEO sees 'increased macro uncertainty' from tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Trump showdown with courts in spotlight at migrant hearing1 hour ago
-
Electoral council, observers reject claims of Ecuador vote fraud1 hour ago
-
Onana faces date with destiny as Man Utd chase Lyon win2 hours ago
-
Employee dead, client critical after Paris cryotherapy session goes wrong2 hours ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft2 hours ago
-
China's economy beats forecasts ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, China plan joint films, cultural programs2 hours ago
-
Long-abandoned Welsh mine revived as gold prices soar2 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region2 hours ago
-
U.S. Congress delegation meets Romanian MPs2 hours ago
-
Facebook added 'value' to Instagram, Zuckerberg tells antitrust trial3 hours ago