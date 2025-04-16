Open Menu

ASML CEO Sees 'increased Macro Uncertainty' From Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The head of ASML said on Wednesday there was "increased macro uncertainty" due to tariffs but the Dutch tech giant kept its sales forecasts for this year unchanged.

ASML's net profits came in at 2.4 billion euros, compared to 1.2 billion Euros in the first quarter of last year, said the firm, which makes cutting-edge machines for the chip sector.

"Our conversations so far with customers support our expectation that 2025 and 2026 will be growth years," said CEO Christophe Fouquet.

"However, the recent tariff announcements have increased uncertainty in the macro environment and the situation will remain dynamic for a while," he added.

The firm predicted sales for this year at between 30 and 35 billion euros, unchanged from previous forecasts.

