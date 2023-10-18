ASML stock tanks after posting drop in sales, orders

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Shares in ASML plunged Wednesday after the Dutch tech giant posted a decline in third-quarter sales and orders, as the semiconductor industry battles headwinds from a trade spat.

The firm's stock tanked nearly four percent at the open on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange before recovering slightly, with traders worried about a sharp decline in net bookings to 2.6 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) in the third quarter compared to 4.5 billion euros in the second.

ASML, which makes cutting-edge machines for global semiconductor chip manufacturers, said it expected flat sales in 2024, which it called a "transition" year, before registering "significant growth" in 2025.

CEO Peter Winnink admitted the industry was going through a tough period but insisted his firm was well-placed to weather the storm.

"The semiconductor industry is currently working through the bottom of the cycle and our customers expect the inflection point to be visible by the end of this year," he said in a statement.

Third-quarter sales came in at nearly 6.7 billion euros, down from 6.9 billion euros in the second quarter of the year, while net profit was 1.89 billion euros, compared to the 1.94 billion euros booked in the second quarter.