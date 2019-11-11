UrduPoint.com
Assad Accuses Israel Of Supporting Terrorists In Order To Destroy Syrian Government

Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused Israel of supporting terrorists with an aim of destroying the Syrian government, in an interview with the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused Israel of supporting terrorists with an aim of destroying the Syrian government, in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

When asked about the authenticity of the photos indicating Israel's alleged support for militants linked to the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) for the sake of ravaging the Syrian government, Assad stressed that "the Israelis published these photos formally as news."

"Every time the Syrian army advanced against those Al-Nusra terrorists [banned in Russia, now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] in the south, Israel used to bombard our troops, and whenever we advance somewhere else in Syria, their airplanes started committing air strikes against our army.

That's what's happening. So, the link is very clear. There was correlation between the Israeli operations and the terrorists' operations," Assad said.

According to Assad, Israel is acting both directly, "though the Americans," and "through Europeans."

"They have one agenda and one interest ... So, it's very normal and expected and likely that the Israeli should be part of all of this," Assad explained.

Meanwhile, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on October 26 that Israel was the main beneficiary of the Syrian crisis as well as of other crises across the middle East.

