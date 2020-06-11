- Home
Assad Appoints Syrian Minister Of Water Resources As Acting Prime Minister - Press Service
Thu 11th June 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad appointed Minister of Water Resources Hussein Arnous as acting prime minister, the presidential press service said Thursday.
"President [Bashar] Assad entrusts [Water Resources Minister] Mr. Hussein Arnous to carry out the prime minister's functions. ... The government will continue its work until the elections of the People's Assembly," the press office said citing a decree.