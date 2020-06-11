UrduPoint.com
Assad Appoints Syrian Minister Of Water Resources As Acting Prime Minister - Press Service

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Assad Appoints Syrian Minister of Water Resources as Acting Prime Minister - Press Service

Syrian President Bashar Assad appointed Minister of Water Resources Hussein Arnous as acting prime minister, the presidential press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad appointed Minister of Water Resources Hussein Arnous as acting prime minister, the presidential press service said Thursday.

"President [Bashar] Assad entrusts [Water Resources Minister] Mr. Hussein Arnous to carry out the prime minister's functions. ... The government will continue its work until the elections of the People's Assembly," the press office said citing a decree.

