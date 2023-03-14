Assad Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Putin - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived on Tuesday evening on an official visit to Moscow, where will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian leader's office said.

