Assad Arrives In Moscow To Hold Talks With Putin - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived on Tuesday evening on an official visit to Moscow, where will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian leader's office said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived on Tuesday evening on an official visit to Moscow, where will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian leader's office said.

"President Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow tonight on an official visit to the Russian Federation. During it, he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement says.

