Assad Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Attend Arab League Summit - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Assad Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Attend Arab League Summit - Reports

Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to attend the Arab League summit, making it his first visit to the country since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to attend the Arab League summit, making it his first visit to the country since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported on Thursday.

On May 7, Syria resumed its participation in the work of the Arab League.

Assad arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, according to the newspaper.

