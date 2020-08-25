Assad Asks Prime Minister to Form New Syrian Government - Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to form a new government, the press service of the presidency said Tuesday.

"Syrian President Assad has issued a decree No. 210 that tasks Hussein Arnous to form a government in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Syrian president's office said in a statement.