UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Assesses Syrian Constitutional Committee's Progress With Iranians

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Assad Assesses Syrian Constitutional Committee's Progress With Iranians

Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Tuesday with a senior Iranian diplomat to discuss the progress of the Geneva-based committee that seeks to change the Syrian constitution, the presidency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Tuesday with a senior Iranian diplomat to discuss the progress of the Geneva-based committee that seeks to change the Syrian constitution, the presidency said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was inaugurated in October. It is comprised of three sets of appointees by the Syrian government, the opposition and the United Nations.

Assad told an Iranian delegation led by foreign policy aide Ali Asghar Haji that "the other side and sponsor states are trying to hinder the constitutional committee's work."

Haji briefed Assad on the recent trilateral meetings his country had with Russia and Turkey and congratulated the Syrian army on its military victories in Idlib.

The Russia-backed government in Syria has been pushing Islamist militants out of the last pockets of land they hold in this northwestern province. Turkey supports opposition forces in the region.

Related Topics

Militants Army United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Progress Idlib October Government Opposition

Recent Stories

More US Troops Sent to Iraq to Protect Embassy - P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences management ..

26 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador Leaves Bolivia After Being Expe ..

2 minutes ago

Shelter home opened for 350 persons with necessary ..

11 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority launches recovery ..

11 minutes ago

US Stocks Down on Last Day of 2019, But Head for B ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.