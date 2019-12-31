(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Tuesday with a senior Iranian diplomat to discuss the progress of the Geneva-based committee that seeks to change the Syrian constitution, the presidency said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was inaugurated in October. It is comprised of three sets of appointees by the Syrian government, the opposition and the United Nations.

Assad told an Iranian delegation led by foreign policy aide Ali Asghar Haji that "the other side and sponsor states are trying to hinder the constitutional committee's work."

Haji briefed Assad on the recent trilateral meetings his country had with Russia and Turkey and congratulated the Syrian army on its military victories in Idlib.

The Russia-backed government in Syria has been pushing Islamist militants out of the last pockets of land they hold in this northwestern province. Turkey supports opposition forces in the region.