Assad At Meeting With Putin Calls Sanctions Against Syria Antihuman, Illegitimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Sanctions against the Syrian people are antihuman, anti-state and illegitimate, Syrian President Bashar Assad said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"Some states have imposed sanctions on the Syrian people, which can be called... antihuman, anti-state, illegitimate. But, nevertheless, this is the case," Assad said.