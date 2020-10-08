Assad Calls White Helmets 'Tools For Terrorism' Created by West, Urges for Equal Liability

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The White Helmets were merely a "tool" created by a number of Western states to wage atrocities in Syria, the reason why these supervisors must be brought to justice on a par with their creation, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The White Helmets are just the tools or the means � the weapon that has been used for terrorism. They were created by the United Kingdom, supported by the United States and, of course, France and other Western countries, and used directly by Turkey," Assad said.

It is these countries � the "father and mother" of the White Helmets � which have to be held liable for the terrorism and other atrocities waged by this group in Syria, the Syrian president said.

"They have to be held accountable even before the White Helmets themselves," Assad said. "We have to focus more on the perpetrators, the real perpetrators, the real supervisors."

Speaking liability, the Syrian president appeared pessimistic about the prospect of justice in this case due to the lack of compliance mechanisms in the international law.

"Now, the question is do we have international laws to pursue such procedures? No, we don't," Assad said.

As a case in point, he cited how the US managed to "get away with its crimes" in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. "Not only the United States, but also France, the UK and different countries," he added.

Asked whether Damascus intends to initiate any legal action against the White Helmets specifically, the Syrian president replied "Yes, of course, they are criminals."

"I am not saying anything different. Before they were the White Helmets, they were al-Nusra [terrorist organization, also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia]. There are videos and images of all those criminals, so they have to be tried in Syria. But when you talk about the White Helmets as an institution, it's made by the West. They are criminals as individuals, but the White Helmets is a Western institution � an extremist terrorist organization � based on the Nusra organization," Assad argued.