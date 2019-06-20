UrduPoint.com
Assad Discusses With Russian Delegation Cooperation In Fight Against Terrorism In Syria

Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday discussed with Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin political settlement in Syria and continuation of cooperation of countries in the fight against terrorism, the Syrian leader's press service said in a statement

"During the meeting, Assad and the Russian delegation discussed the latest events in Syria, joint Russian-Syrian activities, primarily the fight against terrorism in regions where it is still present .

.. also the parties discussed the efforts of Moscow and Damascus to intensify the political process in parallel with continuation of the fight against terrorism," the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian delegation held talks on Syria in Lebanon and Iraq.

The statement said Lavrentyev familiarized Assad with the results of the talks in Lebanon and Iraq and spoke about the invitation of the countries as observers to the Astana talks on Syria.

