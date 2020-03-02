UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad, Eastern Libyan Gov't Discuss Fighting Terrorism, Bilateral Ties - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Assad, Eastern Libyan Gov't Discuss Fighting Terrorism, Bilateral Ties - Office

Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed fighting terrorism and strengthening bilateral relations with a delegation from eastern Libya's parliament, Assad's office said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed fighting terrorism and strengthening bilateral relations with a delegation from eastern Libya's parliament, Assad's office said on Monday.

Assad received the delegation that was led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi al-Hweij.

"[The two parties discussed] the latest developments in Syria and Libya, the fight that the two countries have been conducting against terrorism and external interference in all its forms," the president's office said in a statement.

According to the office, the parties confirmed that the region's fate depended on "projects that were imposed on [the latter] by several countries, mainly [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's policy based on the use of terrorism to achieve political goals.

"

Assad also discussed with the Libyan high-level officials the importance of boosting bilateral cooperation, including the resumption of the diplomatic missions' work in both countries.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Information Ministry said that the Libyan embassy in Damascus would continue operations on Tuesday, following an eight-year hiatus.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus and the eastern-based Libyan authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding, which envisaged the resumption of the diplomatic mission's operations and coordination on international and regional platforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Parliament Damascus Libya Tayyip Erdogan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Online News agency claims Islamabad DC Hamza Shafq ..

4 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

8 minutes ago

Construction of Ladies Bar Room at High Court Bar ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanis ..

2 minutes ago

US Crude Oil Output Grows 11% in 2019, Sets Record ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal lawyers' chambers case: Islamabad High Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.