CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed fighting terrorism and strengthening bilateral relations with a delegation from eastern Libya's parliament, Assad's office said on Monday.

Assad received the delegation that was led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Minister Abdul Hadi al-Hweij.

"[The two parties discussed] the latest developments in Syria and Libya, the fight that the two countries have been conducting against terrorism and external interference in all its forms," the president's office said in a statement.

According to the office, the parties confirmed that the region's fate depended on "projects that were imposed on [the latter] by several countries, mainly [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's policy based on the use of terrorism to achieve political goals.

Assad also discussed with the Libyan high-level officials the importance of boosting bilateral cooperation, including the resumption of the diplomatic missions' work in both countries.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Information Ministry said that the Libyan embassy in Damascus would continue operations on Tuesday, following an eight-year hiatus.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus and the eastern-based Libyan authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding, which envisaged the resumption of the diplomatic mission's operations and coordination on international and regional platforms.