Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The EU's top diplomat on Sunday hailed the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad and said it pointed to the weakness of some of his supporters, including Russia.

"The end of Assad's dictatorship is a positive and long-awaited development.

It also shows the weakness of Assad's backers, Russia and Iran," Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

She added that the EU's priority was to "ensure security" in the region and pledged to work with "all the constructive partners" in Syria and more broadly across the area.

"The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and complicated and all parties must be ready to engage constructively," she said.