Assad Has No Plans To Meet With Erdogan After Turkish President "Invaded' Syria

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Assad Has No Plans to Meet With Erdogan After Turkish President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has said, in an interview with the RT broadcaster, that he has no plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that the Turkish leader is not the "preferred one to meet with" in light of Ankara's offensive in Syria's north-east.

"With him, it is not raised to meet with him. I do not think while somebody is occupying your land [he] will be the preferred one to meet with," Assad said.

Syria does not see Turkey as an enemy despite its military operation against the Kurdish militia, the Syrian president noted.

"We do not consider the Turks as enemies. The Turkish people are our neighbors, and we have a common history, and we cannot make them the enemy. The enemy is Erdogan and his policy and his coteries. So, to be against those [terrorist] groups in Turkey and in Syria that does not mean that we see eye to eye in another aspect, especially after he invaded Syria, publicly and formally," Assad stressed.

