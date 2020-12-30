UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Hopes Russia, Syria Will Achieve Great Success In Fight Against Terrorism In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Assad Hopes Russia, Syria Will Achieve Great Success in Fight Against Terrorism in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Syrian leader Bashar Assad has sent New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing hope that the two nations will further strengthen bilateral relations and achieve even greater success in the fight against terrorism in the coming year, the Syrian president's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin sent greetings to Assad, in which he reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the promotion of a full crisis settlement in Syria as well as joint efforts toward enhancing the multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

"President Assad has sent to President Putin, and through him to friendly Russian people, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the Russian Federation to achieve great success at all levels this year.

Besides, President Assad has expressed hope that this year will become a year, in which the two countries will be able to achieve great success in the fight against terrorism by joint efforts and continue to strengthen bilateral ties in all spheres for the good of the people of the two friendly countries," the office said.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. As of now, the country's authorities focus primarily on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played a crucial role in the conflict resolution by providing military support to the Syrian government along with humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Syria Russia Vladimir Putin All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

21 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

38 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

46 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.