Assad Hopes Russia, Syria Will Achieve Great Success in Fight Against Terrorism in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Syrian leader Bashar Assad has sent New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing hope that the two nations will further strengthen bilateral relations and achieve even greater success in the fight against terrorism in the coming year, the Syrian president's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin sent greetings to Assad, in which he reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the promotion of a full crisis settlement in Syria as well as joint efforts toward enhancing the multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

"President Assad has sent to President Putin, and through him to friendly Russian people, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the Russian Federation to achieve great success at all levels this year.

Besides, President Assad has expressed hope that this year will become a year, in which the two countries will be able to achieve great success in the fight against terrorism by joint efforts and continue to strengthen bilateral ties in all spheres for the good of the people of the two friendly countries," the office said.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. As of now, the country's authorities focus primarily on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played a crucial role in the conflict resolution by providing military support to the Syrian government along with humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.