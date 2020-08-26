Assad, Iraqi Shia Militia Head Discuss Regional Issues, Fight Against Terrorism - Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad and the leader of Iraq's Shia-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyadh, held talks on Wednesday on regional issues and fight against terrorism, Assad's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad and the leader of Iraq's Shia-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyadh, held talks on Wednesday on regional issues and fight against terrorism, Assad's press office said.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Iraqi news Agency reported that Al-Fayyadh had arrived in Damascus and handed over Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's letter to the Syrian president.

"President Assad has received a letter of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ... that focuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, continued consultations and coordination on the regional developments in the political and security spheres, as well as on efforts to combat terrorism and enhance security on the border between the two countries," the press office said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two politicians highlighted that people of both countries had still been suffering from terrorism, and it could be only defeated by the Iraqi and Syrian armies, the statement said.

"The two sides have also affirmed that economic and security challenges that the region faces, as well as serious plans that foreign countries predict for it, require close cooperation between the regional states in order to thwart these intentions and put an end to foreign interference," Assad's office added.

The PMF, an Iraqi-sponsored umbrella grouping of Shia armed militias, was formed in 2014 after the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) had captured Mosul, one of the country's key cities. The PMF forces participated in battles against militants in a number of Syrian cities on Damascus' side.

The Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, but pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. They are being resisted by both the government forces and militias.