Assad Meets Omani Foreign Minister to Discuss Situation in Middle East - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi have discussed the situation in the middle East and "attempts to deprive Arabs of their historical rights," local media reported Sunday.

According to the SANA news agency, during their meeting in Damascus, the Syrian leader and the Omani foreign minister have also touched upon the political and economic challenges the whole region is facing and talked through the means to confront them.

Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid Muallem was also present at the meeting, the media outlet said. Muallem and Bin Alawi have discussed Syrian-Omani bilateral relations and means to reinforce them in different fields so that the two sides can satisfy their own interests.