Assad Not Expecting Speedy Recovery of Syria, Quick Return of Syrian Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad told the RT broadcaster that he did not expect the country to recover soon from its devastating near-decade-long war, neither did he expect the repatriation of Syrian refugees to be a quick process.

"Not very soon, because you know there is an embargo on Syria, and the American tried hard during the last two years to not allow any individual, not only companies, who wants to invest in Syria to come. They said you are under embargo right away. So, many capitals fear coming to Syria because of that embargo," Assad said in an interview when asked whether he expected the Syrian refugees to return home and the country's reconstruction to begin soon.

For a country to cover after such a large-scale conflict is an extremely costly endeavor, worth an estimated $230 billion per certain estimates, but the financial aspect is not the biggest issue there, the Syrian leader opined.

"But it is not the biggest problem. For the human resources, we have the human resources enough to build our country, we do not need any human resources. We can build it gradually, so I would not worry about this embargo, but definitely, the friendly countries like China, Russia and Iran, will have priority in this rebuilding," Assad added.

The Syrian civil war has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces regained control over most of the country's territories, they began creating favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Russia has been assisting Syria in this process, including by providing humanitarian aid and monitoring the ceasefire.