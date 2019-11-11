UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Not Expecting Speedy Recovery Of Syria, Quick Return Of Syrian Refugees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:42 PM

Assad Not Expecting Speedy Recovery of Syria, Quick Return of Syrian Refugees

Syrian President Bashar Assad told the RT broadcaster that he did not expect the country to recover soon from its devastating near-decade-long war, neither did he expect the repatriation of Syrian refugees to be a quick process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad told the RT broadcaster that he did not expect the country to recover soon from its devastating near-decade-long war, neither did he expect the repatriation of Syrian refugees to be a quick process.

"Not very soon, because you know there is an embargo on Syria, and the American tried hard during the last two years to not allow any individual, not only companies, who wants to invest in Syria to come. They said you are under embargo right away. So, many capitals fear coming to Syria because of that embargo," Assad said in an interview when asked whether he expected the Syrian refugees to return home and the country's reconstruction to begin soon.

For a country to cover after such a large-scale conflict is an extremely costly endeavor, worth an estimated $230 billion per certain estimates, but the financial aspect is not the biggest issue there, the Syrian leader opined.

"But it is not the biggest problem. For the human resources, we have the human resources enough to build our country, we do not need any human resources. We can build it gradually, so I would not worry about this embargo, but definitely, the friendly countries like China, Russia and Iran, will have priority in this rebuilding," Assad added.

The Syrian civil war has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces regained control over most of the country's territories, they began creating favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Russia has been assisting Syria in this process, including by providing humanitarian aid and monitoring the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia China From Government Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pa ..

12 minutes ago

Finance Minister briefs senior officers about KP G ..

5 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi to inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Armenia to Continue Boosting Cooperation i ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Boosts Oil Production to 65.43Mln ..

5 minutes ago

Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morale ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.