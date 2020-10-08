The Western states follow a single strategy aimed at keeping control over third countries' domestic processes that they perceive as threatening, hence the similarities between the political technologies that were used to support the opposition activities in Belarus and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Western states follow a single strategy aimed at keeping control over third countries' domestic processes that they perceive as threatening, hence the similarities between the political technologies that were used to support the opposition activities in Belarus and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

"It's the same behavior, it's the same strategy, it's the same tactics. The only difference is the branding of the products, different headlines," Assad said, when asked whether he saw similarities between the way the Western countries extended support for the opposition processes in Syria and Belarus.

The information managers in the West have a toolbox of "headlines" for each specific case, according to the Syrian president. "They use certain headlines for Russia, others for Venezuela, another one for Syria, and so on," he explained, all to create an internationally valid ground for further intervention.

"That's what we have to oppose," Assad said.

"If you have a real problem in your country, whether it's small or big, [the West] is going to interfere. And if [the problem] is domestic, they are going to make it international just to interfere. If you don't have problems, they are going to do their best to create problems and make them international, again in order to meddle in your affairs. This is their policy," the Syrian president argued.

According to Assad, this is because the West perceives the rise of Russia or China or any other potential challenger as an "existential threat" and believes that the only way to mitigate this threat is by "creating chaos around the world."

As long as the West follows what the Syrian president described as its "hegemonic policy around the world," such interference is going to continue, be it in Belarus, Syria or any other country, he added.