UrduPoint.com

Assad On Syrian Volunteers Partaking In Special Operation: Gov't Has Nothing To Do With It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:11 AM

Assad on Syrian Volunteers Partaking in Special Operation: Gov't Has Nothing to Do With It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) If Syrian volunteers were to go to the special operation zone to help the Russian armed forces, it would not be on behalf of Damascus, as the Syrian authorities would not know about it, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"If volunteers were to go there, it would not be on behalf of the Syrian government - they would go directly to those Russian bodies that are dealing with this issue, and we would not know about it," Assad said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

57 minutes ago
 China launches new experiment satellite

China launches new experiment satellite

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open M ..

Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open May 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.