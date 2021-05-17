UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Praises Abkhazian President's Visit To Syria, Says Means Much For Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Assad Praises Abkhazian President's Visit to Syria, Says Means Much for Bilateral Ties

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Monday that the visit of his Abkhazian counterpart, Aslan Bzhania, to Damascus is of great importance for bilateral relations.

Bzhania arrived in Syria on Sunday night. The president of the breakaway republic was greeted at the Damascus International Airport by the country's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, as well as other Syrian officials. The 58-year-old leader of the eastern Black Sea nation, which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s, is being accompanied by a large delegation, which includes the republic's economy, tourism, and foreign ministers.

"Welcoming the Abkhazian delegation headed by President Aslan Bzhania, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the visit is of great importance for the advancement of interstate relations. It will give a new impetus to cooperation between Abkhazia and Syria in various fields," the Abkhazian leader's press service said in a statement.

Bzhania, on his part, thanked Assad for the warm hospitality.

"It is a great honor for me and my colleagues to be in the ancient land of Syria. Let me once again congratulate you and all the people of the Syrian Arab Republic on the holiday of the end of the holy month of Ramadan ” Uraza Bayram [Eid al-Fitr], and wish peace and prosperity," the statement read.

The Abkhazian leader also personally thanked his Syrian counterpart for the 2018 decision to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and establish diplomatic relations with it.

"This is of historical importance to us. I am sure that relations between our countries will strengthen and develop successfully. We are closely following the events taking place in Syria. We admire your personal courage, the feat of the people of Syria in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," he said.

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, after a short war in South Ossetia, during which Georgia's troops established control over the regional center of Tskhinval but were later forced by the Russian troops to retreat. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Georgia, however, refuses to recognize the regions' independence, considering them to be occupied territories.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit Independence Georgia August Sunday 2018 All From Arab Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, ..

1 minute ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

1 minute ago

KMC directs for preparing plan to cope with situat ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutuall ..

1 minute ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.