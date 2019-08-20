UrduPoint.com
Assad Praises Improvement Of Syria Situation At Talks With Russian Lawmaker - Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad said Tuesday at a meeting with Russian State Duma lawmaker Dmitry Sablin that positive changes had occurred in the military and political situation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said Tuesday at a meeting with Russian State Duma lawmaker Dmitry Sablin that positive changes had occurred in the military and political situation in Syria, the press service of the Russian veterans organization Boyevoye Bratstvo said in a statement.

"Assad... said that since his last meeting with Sablin, positive changes had occurred in the military and political situation: the Syrian army was advancing towards the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun... Militants are fleeing towards Turkey," it said.

