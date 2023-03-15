Assad, Putin Discussed Wide Range of Political, Economic Issues - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a wide range of political and economic issues during talks in Moscow, the Syrian leader's office said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a wide range of political and economic issues during talks in Moscow, the Syrian leader's office said on Wednesday.

"President Assad discussed a wide range of political and economic issues with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in extended-format talks," the statement said.

It is noted that the leaders discussed bilateral relations, joint cooperation in various forms and recent developments in the international and regional arenas.