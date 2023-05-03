Assad, Raisi Sign Agreement on Plan for Long-Term Strategic Cooperation - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have signed a memorandum of understanding on a long-term strategic comprehensive cooperation plan between Damascus and Tehran, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

Raisi arrived in Damascus earlier in the day for an official two-day visit, which marked the first visit of the Iranian president to the Syrian capital since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011.