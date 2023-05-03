UrduPoint.com

Assad, Raisi Sign Agreement On Plan For Long-Term Strategic Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on a long-term strategic comprehensive cooperation plan between Damascus and Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Raisi arrived in Damascus earlier in the day for an official two-day visit, which marked the first trip of the Iranian president to the Syrian capital since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011.

"The Presidents of Iran and Syria, referring to the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries, emphasised the importance of the 'comprehensive long-term strategic cooperation programme between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic' in order to secure the interests of the two nations and other nations in the region," the Iranian ministry said.

The memorandum was one of a slew of some 15 economic and political documents inked by the presidents during their historic meeting at the Syrian People's Palace in Damascus, the state Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported.

"The two countries are determined to develop relations and there are many fields for expanding cooperation. In our talks, we are also pursuing the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and I am sure that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Damascus will benefit the two nations and the region," the Iranian ministry quoted Raisi as saying.

The presidents chaired a meeting of high-ranking delegations who discussed ways to consolidate political relations and deepen commercial and security cooperation between the two countries. Assad invited Iran to play a bigger role in restoring stability and security in Syria as well as in the reconstruction of war-torn areas.

