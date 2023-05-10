CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad has received an invitation to the Arab League summit, which will be held in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the president's office said on Wednesday.

On May 7, Syria resumed its participation in the work of the Arab League.

According to the statement, the invitation was sent by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Saudi ambassador to Jordan gave it to Assad.