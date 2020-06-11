Assad Relieves Syrian Prime Minister of Duties - Press Service

Syrian President Bashar Assad relieved the country's prime minister, Imad Khamis, of his duties, the presidential press service said Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad relieved the country's prime minister, Imad Khamis, of his duties, the presidential press service said Thursday.

"President Assad issued decree ... according to which the head of cabinet Imad Muhammad Khamis is relieved from this position," the press service said.