Assad Relieves Syrian Prime Minister Of Duties - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:54 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad relieved the country's prime minister, Imad Khamis, of his duties, the presidential press service said Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad relieved the country's prime minister, Imad Khamis, of his duties, the presidential press service said Thursday.

"President Assad issued decree ... according to which the head of cabinet Imad Muhammad Khamis is relieved from this position," the press service said.

More Stories From World

