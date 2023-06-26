(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and discussed joint coordination on combating terrorism and joint efforts in the return of Syrian refugees, the office of the Syrian president said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Vershinin will hold a meeting with Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad during his visit to Damascus.

"President Bashar Assad held political talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, during which relations between Syria and Russia were discussed, as well as coordination between them, especially in light of recent events, as well as issues of combating terrorism and joint efforts of the two countries in the return of Syrian refugees to their country," the statement said.