Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy For Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Office

Published July 25, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev the return of Syria refugees from abroad, as well as the issues of cross-border humanitarian aid, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday.

"President Bashar Assad discussed with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and the delegation accompanying him the issue of the return of Syrian refugees and the steps taken in this area, as well as ideas and proposals that are being discussed at the international and inter-Arab countries levels," the statement said.

The parties also discussed Turkey's pertinacity in withdrawing from Syria, as well as cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians who live in areas controlled by terrorist organizations, the statement read.

