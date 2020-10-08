Assad Says Discussion of Plans to Run in 2021 Presidential Election Premature

Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik he can be expected to announce whether he is going to run in the upcoming presidential election at the beginning of next year

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik he can be expected to announce whether he is going to run in the upcoming presidential election at the beginning of next year.

Syria is due to hold a presidential vote next spring.

When asked whether he intended to run as a candidate, Assad replied "It's still early to talk about it because we still have a few months. I can take this decision at the beginning of next year."