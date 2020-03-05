UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With Turkey If It Ends Support Of Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With Turkey if It Ends Support of Terrorists

The Syrian authorities are ready to restore relations with Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops supporting terrorists, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television aired on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Syrian authorities are ready to restore relations with Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops supporting terrorists, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television aired on Thursday.

"Our common goal with Russia is to move Turkey away from the support of terrorists and return it to its natural position," Assad said.

"We can't reach such a goal while Erdogan supports the terrorists. It is necessary to get rid of the support of the terrorists, and then the situation will return [to the previous one]," the Syrian leader said.

According to Assad, there is no enmity between the peoples of the two countries, and the tensions are linked with political interests.

Syria and Turkey severed diplomatic relations in 2012.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan TV From

Recent Stories

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Agreements Reached With Erdogan Will H ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Cancels St. Petersburg Economic Forum Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Current agreement with IMF to be last one: Asad Um ..

6 minutes ago

Top S. Korean Diplomat Ready to Help N. Korea If N ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Agree on Joint Document on De-escal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.