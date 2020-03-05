Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With Turkey if It Ends Support of Terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Syrian authorities are ready to restore relations with Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops supporting terrorists, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television aired on Thursday.

"Our common goal with Russia is to move Turkey away from the support of terrorists and return it to its natural position," Assad said.

"We can't reach such a goal while Erdogan supports the terrorists. It is necessary to get rid of the support of the terrorists, and then the situation will return [to the previous one]," the Syrian leader said.

According to Assad, there is no enmity between the peoples of the two countries, and the tensions are linked with political interests.

Syria and Turkey severed diplomatic relations in 2012.