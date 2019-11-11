(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the RT broadcaster that despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan having an excuse to launch an offensive in Syria's north against forces related to the Kurdish Democratic Union Party, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization, Erdogan's actions remained "illegal."

"Erdogan has his own agenda and it has two parts: his own goals connected to the Muslim Brotherhood [terrorist group, banned in Russia], as well as goals related to his being a puppet of the US.

In his agenda, the first corresponds with the second. At the same time, formations related to the Democratic Union Party gave [Erdogan] an excuse to [launch an offensive] in Syria. This does not mean that the operation was launched on a legal basis ” Erdogan's actions are illegal in all sense of the word," Assad said.

The Syrian president added that Erdogan had spoken about his intentions to launch an offensive in Syria's north to clear the area from "terrorists," implying Kurds, for years.