UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Says Erdogan's Operation In Syria 'Illegal' Despite Excuse Of Fighting 'Terrorists'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Assad Says Erdogan's Operation in Syria 'Illegal' Despite Excuse of Fighting 'Terrorists'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the RT broadcaster that despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan having an excuse to launch an offensive in Syria's north against forces related to the Kurdish Democratic Union Party, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization, Erdogan's actions remained "illegal."

"Erdogan has his own agenda and it has two parts: his own goals connected to the Muslim Brotherhood [terrorist group, banned in Russia], as well as goals related to his being a puppet of the US.

In his agenda, the first corresponds with the second. At the same time, formations related to the Democratic Union Party gave [Erdogan] an excuse to [launch an offensive] in Syria. This does not mean that the operation was launched on a legal basis ” Erdogan's actions are illegal in all sense of the word," Assad said.

The Syrian president added that Erdogan had spoken about his intentions to launch an offensive in Syria's north to clear the area from "terrorists," implying Kurds, for years.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Same Tayyip Erdogan Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.