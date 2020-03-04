Assad Says 'Illogical' for Syria, Turkey to Have Serious Disagreements

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Syria has not committed any hostile acts against Turkey, and there is not reason for there to be friction between the two neighboring countries, President Bashar Assad said on Wednesday.

"What hostile act, major or minor, has Syria committed against Turkey? There is none.

There are Syrian-Turkish marriages, there are families and common interests. This interpenetration of cultures has been historically contingent, which is why it is illogical to have serious disagreements between us and them," Assad said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.