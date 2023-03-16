UrduPoint.com

Assad Says It Would Be 'Good Idea' If Russia Decides To Expand Military Presence In Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Assad Says It Would Be 'Good Idea' If Russia Decides to Expand Military Presence in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that it would be "a good idea" if Russia decides to expand its military presence in Syria by expanding its military bases or increasing their number.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"We believe that if Russia has the desire to expand its bases or increase their number, then this is a matter of a technical or logistical nature. If there is such a desire, then we believe that the expansion of the Russian presence in Syria is good, it will serve this idea," the president said.

Assad said that the Russian and Syrian military discussed military cooperation at the level of defense ministries during the meeting on Wednesday, but the issue of bases was not particularly raised in the talks from a military point of view.

"Usually we do not announce what kind of cooperation will be implemented between us and Russia because it is a military matter, which always has a kind of secrecy. It is natural. And as for military bases, this is related to a common vision, which has both a political and a military aspect. From a military point of view, we did not discuss this issue," the president said.

