Assad Says Refugee Returns A 'priority' For Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:58 PM

Assad says refugee returns a 'priority' for Syria

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday ahead of a Moscow-backed conference on repatriation that he is adamant on the return of refugees

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Syria's President Bashar al-Assad told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday ahead of a Moscow-backed conference on repatriation that he is adamant on the return of refugees.

Speaking in a video call broadcast by the Syrian presidency's Facebook page ahead of the two-day conference that opens Wednesday in Damascus, Assad called their return a priority for his government.

"For us, as a government, it is a number one priority in the coming stage," especially since large parts of Syria had been recaptured by Damascus and battles have subsided, he told Putin.

"The Syrian government is not just ready, but also eager, for the results of the conference so that we can see the largest number of refugees return in the coming few months."Assad's forces control more than 70 percent of Syria, while remaining areas are held by US-backed Kurdish forces as well as rebels and militants opposed to the Damascus government.

