Assad Says Some SDF Fighters Have Accepted Offer to Join Syrian Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Some fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have joined the ranks of Syria's national army, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

In late October, Syria's government called on Kurdish fighters in the country's northeast to join the Syrian army and security forces to stave off the "common enemy" ” Turkey.

"Currently, we are in a transition period, in which SDF fighters still have their weapons. We offered them to join the Syrian army; some refused and some have agreed. We still do not know what will happen. We invited [the SDF fighters] in order to normalize the situation [in the country] and return it to its pre-war state, when law and order were the norm," Assad said.