UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Says Some SDF Fighters Have Accepted Offer To Join Syrian Army

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Assad Says Some SDF Fighters Have Accepted Offer to Join Syrian Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Some fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have joined the ranks of Syria's national army, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

In late October, Syria's government called on Kurdish fighters in the country's northeast to join the Syrian army and security forces to stave off the "common enemy" ” Turkey.

"Currently, we are in a transition period, in which SDF fighters still have their weapons. We offered them to join the Syrian army; some refused and some have agreed. We still do not know what will happen. We invited [the SDF fighters] in order to normalize the situation [in the country] and return it to its pre-war state, when law and order were the norm," Assad said.

Related Topics

Army Syria Law And Order Turkey October From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.