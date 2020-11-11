UrduPoint.com
Assad Says Syrian Refugees Want To Return, Refuse To Be Used As Bargaining Chip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Assad Says Syrian Refugees Want to Return, Refuse to Be Used As Bargaining Chip

Refugees want to return to their homes and refuse to be used as bargaining chips, Syrian President Bashar Assad said at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees, which opened in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Refugees want to return to their homes and refuse to be used as bargaining chips, Syrian President Bashar Assad said at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees, which opened in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday.

"For us in Syria, it is not only a humanitarian issues, but also a national one. During the past few years we have succeeded in bringing back hundreds of thousands of refugees. Today, this effort continues in order to ensure that all those who wish to return ... are able to do so," Assad said in an adress to the conference.

Assad remarked that the obstacles to this were still great, as Syria was facing sanctions and embargo imposed by the United States in addition to other challenges.

However, despite all the hurdles, the vast majority of refugees do want to return, Assad said.

"They refuse to be a number in politically-motivated statistics or a pawn in the hands of the regimes that support terrorism against their home country," Assad said, adding that the issue of refugees was "artificial" and "fabricated."

