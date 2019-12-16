UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Says Thousands Of US Servicemen Staying In Syria, Not Hundreds Claimed By Washington

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:30 PM

Assad Says Thousands of US Servicemen Staying in Syria, Not Hundreds Claimed by Washington

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Several thousands of US servicemen are staying in Syria, not several hundreds as Washington itself claims, and this number includes employees of private military companies, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with China's Phoenix Television.

The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said in November that 500-600 US servicemen would remain in Syria to prevent resurgence of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). According to Assad, US politicians underreport the numbers of US military staying in Syria not to make pacifists outraged.

"The US regime falls back significantly in the war on private military companies similar to Blackwater. So even if they have several hundreds of US servicemen in Syria, they have several more thousands, perhaps even dozens of thousands, of civilians working for these private military companies and fighting in Syria. So it is difficult to establish the exact number, but it amounts to several thousands of people certainly," Assad said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia China Washington Phoenix November TV

Recent Stories

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

20 minutes ago

RSS training and arming young fanatics to target M ..

43 minutes ago

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

52 minutes ago

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

1 hour ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: 2020 will be a year of preparation fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.