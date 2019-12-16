Assad Says Thousands of US Servicemen Staying in Syria, Not Hundreds Claimed by Washington

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Several thousands of US servicemen are staying in Syria, not several hundreds as Washington itself claims, and this number includes employees of private military companies, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with China's Phoenix Television.

The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said in November that 500-600 US servicemen would remain in Syria to prevent resurgence of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). According to Assad, US politicians underreport the numbers of US military staying in Syria not to make pacifists outraged.

"The US regime falls back significantly in the war on private military companies similar to Blackwater. So even if they have several hundreds of US servicemen in Syria, they have several more thousands, perhaps even dozens of thousands, of civilians working for these private military companies and fighting in Syria. So it is difficult to establish the exact number, but it amounts to several thousands of people certainly," Assad said.