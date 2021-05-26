Assad says Western criticism of Syria vote has 'zero value'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Douma (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Syria's Bashar al-Assad said Western criticism of Wednesday's presidential election has "zero value" as he cast his ballot in a Damascus suburb.

Commenting on US and EU criticism branding the vote "neither free nor fair," Assad said: "Your opinions have zero value", an AFP journalist reported.

Voting is being held only in government-controlled areas and the United States and the European Union said Tuesday the election was "neither free nor fair.""This fraudulent election does not represent any progress towards a political settlement," they said in a joint statement.