Assad Says Western Criticism Of Syria Vote Has 'zero Value'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Assad says Western criticism of Syria vote has 'zero value'

Syria's Bashar al-Assad said Western criticism of Wednesday's presidential election has "zero value" as he cast his ballot in a Damascus suburb

Syria's Bashar al-Assad said Western criticism of Wednesday's presidential election has "zero value" as he cast his ballot in a Damascus suburb.

Commenting on US and EU criticism branding the vote "neither free nor fair," Assad said: "Your opinions have zero value", an AFP journalist reported.

Voting is being held only in government-controlled areas and the United States and the European Union said Tuesday the election was "neither free nor fair.""This fraudulent election does not represent any progress towards a political settlement," they said in a joint statement.

